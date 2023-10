GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

RIL, ONGC: Keep stocks of these oil explorers on radar as crude prices soar

Venus Remedies zooms 20%; gets nod for 6 chemotherapy drugs in Philippines

These 2 factors dragged SpiceJet 11% lower today after surging 19% Friday

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Shares of SKY Gold were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 590.20, hitting a new high on the BSE at 01:12 PM; in an otherwise range-bound market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 66,252.

