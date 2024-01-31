Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this smallcap power generation company has zoomed 123% in 3 months

Shares of KPI Green Energy were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,823.80, hitting a new high on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Credits: Adobe Stock
Premium

Credits: Adobe Stock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of KPI Green Energy were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,823.80, hitting a new high on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, after the company announced that it has received a new order of 5 MW solar power plant under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

KPIG Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, shall develop the projects. These are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, the company said.

Average trading volumes on the counter jumped four-fold with a combined 593,215 equity

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to Watch on Jan 17: Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, LTTS, Godrej Prop, LTIM

IRCTC, L&T, RVNL: How to trade rail, infra stocks ahead of Budget?

L&T, Hero Moto, HUL, IRFC: Stocks to watch ahead of interim budget 2024

Dr Reddy's rallies 4%; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion post Q3 results

L&T sinks 7% as margins disappoint, weakness likely in order wins till June

PB Fintech surges 13%, hits 2-year high on first quarterly profit in Q3

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets solar power Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon