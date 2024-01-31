Stock of this smallcap power generation company has zoomed 123% in 3 months

Shares of KPI Green Energy were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,823.80, hitting a new high on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, after the company announced that it has received a new order of 5 MW solar power plant under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

KPIG Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, shall develop the projects. These are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, the company said.

Average trading volumes on the counter jumped four-fold with a combined 593,215 equity