Stock of this SME IPO has zoomed 240% against issue price in two weeks

Shares of Rudra Gas Enterprises hit a new high of Rs 214.39 as they were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Thursday at 12:42 PM on heavy volumes.

The stock of the civil construction firm bounced back 22 per cent from its intraday low of Rs 175.41, after the company announced it has received two orders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) amounting to Rs 9.96 crore.

With today's rally, the stock price of Rudra Gas has zoomed 240 per cent against its issue price of Rs 63 per share in two weeks. The company made