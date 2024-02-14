Stock of this specialty chemicals company has zoomed 46% in last three days

Shares of Jubilant Industries scaled a record high of Rs 875.4,on BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day weak market. The stock was also locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit on the exchange.

In the past three trading days, the stock of the specialty chemicals company has zoomed 45 per cent after it reported a strong operational performance in December quarter (Q3FY24).

Jubilant Industries is engaged in manufacturing agri products and performance polymers through its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL).

The agri products comprises of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Crop Growth and Performance Polymers comprises of consumer products