Stock of this Tata Group company has doubled returns in past 10 months

Shares of Trent rose 3 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 2,492 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock has surged 12 per cent in the last two days after the company reported strong results for the Sept quarter (Q2FY24).

In the past two weeks, the stock of the Tata Group company, which operates a portfolio of retail concepts, has rallied 25 per cent. While it has more than doubled or zoomed 104 per cent in 10 months from a level of Rs 1,220.05 on January 9.

Trent on Tuesday reported a strong 55.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 289.70 crore driven by robust revenue growth, which was led by