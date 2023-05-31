close

Street cheers Q4 nos of new age firms but analysts advise cautious optimism

Analysts say that only those investors with a high-risk appetite can consider accumulating these stocks but only on declines

Harshita Singh New Delhi
Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Despite a firm improvement in the operational metrics of new-age companies during the January-March quarter (Q4FY23), analysts remain cautiously optimistic about their outlook.  
This is because the shares of these firms are still not risk free, as per analysts, given the companies are yet to make profits.
Kranthi Bathini, Director-equity strategy at WealthMills Securities says that while the sentiment around these stocks, which includes Paytm and Zomato, has turned positive, it remains to be seen how soon these firms turn profitable and improve margins.
Topics : Stock Market Zomato Paytm Nykaa Delhivery fintech companies

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

