Street divided on Indus Towers prospects amid Vodafone Idea uncertainty

On 2 September, the Indus Towers board approved a foray into Africa, beginning with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. Indus will also explore opportunities in other African markets. Airtel Africa has 37,579 towers, of which 2,157 are owned by Airtel, and the three countries account for fewer than 500 of Airtel Africa’s towers. The Bharti Group owns a little over 50 per cent of Indus Towers.

The Africa plan is not significant in the short term. Africa has faced currency depreciation and tower companies there trade at valuation discounts to global peers. Further details of Indus’ African strategy, such as capital