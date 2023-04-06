Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

It also raised its GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 per cent, by a modest 10 bps. The RBI statement said that Q4 signals were positive with higher rabi production brightening agro prospects, and hence indicative of positive rural demand, as well as continued resilience in urban demand.

The central bank lowered its inflation projections for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q4FY24) by 40 bps while also lowering its Q1FY24 inflation expectations by 10 bps. The MPC dropped its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent (from 5.3 per cent previously), on the basis of moderating crude prices.