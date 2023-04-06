Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy surprised most commentators who were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike. However, while the MPC unanimously voted to hit pause on the rate hikes, it will also continue to tighten money supply in “withdrawal of accommodation”.
The central bank lowered its inflation projections for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q4FY24) by 40 bps while also lowering its Q1FY24 inflation expectations by 10 bps. The MPC dropped its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent (from 5.3 per cent previously), on the basis of moderating crude prices.
It also raised its GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 per cent, by a modest 10 bps. The RBI statement said that Q4 signals were positive with higher rabi production brightening agro prospects, and hence indicative of positive rural demand, as well as continued resilience in urban demand.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or