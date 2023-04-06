close

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

Realty stocks could see more gains while banking and NBFCs may witness a relief rally

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
The biggest gainer in banking was AU Small Finance while Axis Bank and ICICI Bank lost ground

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy surprised most commentators who were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike. However, while the MPC unanimously voted to hit pause on the rate hikes, it will also continue to tighten money supply in “withdrawal of accommodation”. 
The central bank lowered its inflation projections for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q4FY24) by 40 bps while also lowering its Q1FY24 inflation expectations by 10 bps. The MPC dropped its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent (from 5.3 per cent previously), on the basis of moderating crude prices. 
It also raised its GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 per cent, by a modest 10 bps. The RBI statement said that Q4 signals were positive with higher rabi production brightening agro prospects, and hence indicative of positive rural demand, as well as continued resilience in urban demand. 
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

