Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Street Signs: Aeroflex GMP surges over 60%, direct MF platform norms & more

While the VIX reading still remains a benign 12, the recent surge suggests a bearish turn in sentiment, according to analysts

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
Premium

Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fear’s up: Bulls retreat, bears out

The India VIX Index, a gauge of market volatility, has surged by more than 20 per cent in the past three weeks amid a gradual decline in the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty. While the VIX reading still remains a benign 12, the recent surge suggests a bearish turn in sentiment, according to analysts. “The India VIX, known as the fear indicator, has risen from 10.14 to 12.14 in the past three weeks, causing significant discomfort for the bulls,” says Ashwin Ramani, derivatives and technical analyst at SAMCO Securities. He adds that it i

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Around Rs 2,637.94 crore lying unclaimed with mutual funds: Amfi data

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Park Hotels owner files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,050 cr via IPO

Market regulator Sebi to bring follow-on offer rules for REITs, InvITs

Trends, trading activity of foreign investors to guide markets: Analysts

M-cap of seven of 10 firms declines by Rs 80,200 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 750 cr via issue of commercial papers

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Amfi

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon