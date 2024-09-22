Street signs: All aboard investment fast track, global money in motion

Reits reborn: The ‘Sahi Hai’ moment of truth?

With data benchmarking institutions established for the analysis and comparison of real estate investment trusts (Reits), the market regulator now wants the industry to follow the example of mutual funds (MFs) in its promotions. At a recent event, a senior official from the Securities and Exchange Board of India recommended that the Indian Reits Association come up with catchy taglines, such as ‘Reits Right Hai’, ‘Reits Bhi Sahi Hain’, and ‘Know Your Reits’, in an effort to replicate the success of ‘MFs Sahi Hai’ by the Association of Mutual Funds