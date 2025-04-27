Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Banking stocks run out of steam, Sebi's shift to e-office

Street signs: Banking stocks run out of steam, Sebi's shift to e-office

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), based in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, is set to overhaul its operations by adopting a fully digital 'e-office' system

banking, banks
Premium

Analysts suggest banking stocks may enter a phase of consolidation, with the Nifty and Sensex relying on other sectors to make further growth strides.

Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The banking pulse flatlines: Is consolidation the defibrillator?
 
The recent market rally, driven by banking stocks with considerable weight in the Sensex and Nifty, has stalled. After a solid 10 per cent rise from this month’s lows, the Bank Nifty index slipped 1 per cent to 54,664 on Friday, marking a three-day drop of 1.8 per cent. Analysts suggest banking stocks may enter a phase of consolidation, with the Nifty and Sensex relying on other sectors to make further growth strides. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, pointed out, “The Nifty Bank index’s first decline in three weeks
Topics : SEBI Banking stocks Nifty index initial public offering IPO Securities and Exchange Board of India Street Signs Ather Energy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon