Street Signs: Dissecting claims with precision, 63% GMP for Standard Glass

Performance under the knife: Dissecting claims with precision

The Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), recently approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to validate claims by investment advisors and research analysts, may impose stringent guidelines for credit rating agencies partnering the National Stock Exchange. Sources suggest that eligibility conditions for these agencies may include at least 15 years of experience and a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore. Further, the agency should have rated 250 or more issuers for their listed or proposed-to-be-listed debt securities. Investment advisors and research analysts must submit their recommendations to