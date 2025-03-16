Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

The great decoupling: Dow and Sensex break ranks

The US market’s closing trends usually set the tone for Indian traders, but this link has weakened in recent months. Since September, domestic markets have lagged behind the US, weighed down by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. Lately, though, the pattern has reversed: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 leading US blue chips, has fallen over 5 per cent this month amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a looming government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Sensex is showing signs of stabilising after last month’s sharp selloff, with FPI