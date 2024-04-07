Street Signs: EPFO's equity gambit and unlocking IPO potential, and more

Breaking the vault: Will MSCI grant HDFC Bank access?

HDFC Bank’s latest shareholding data showed that the room for foreign investment has fallen just 5 basis points short of the threshold set by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) to fully include the stock in its indices. Currently, the index provider has applied an adjustment factor of 0.5 since the foreign room is less than 25 per cent. Removal of the adjustment factor will result in inflows of a massive $4.8 billion (Rs 40,000 crore) into HDFC Bank, according to Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst with Periscope Analytics. The recent