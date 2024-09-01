Street Signs: F&O seismic shift, IPO fervour going strong, and more

With new eligibility criteria for futures and options (F&O) coming into effect, Jio Financial Services and Zomato are strong contenders for inclusion in the derivatives segment, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The report suggests that these new F&O inclusions could also propel these two companies into the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 during the March rebalancing. To be included in the benchmark Nifty 50, stocks must be eligible for derivatives trading. Besides these two, nearly 80 companies also meet the revised F&O criteria, the brokerage said. However, the final list of