Street Signs: Fresh legs for Sensex relay, GIFT brokers eye global play

Fresh legs for Sensex relay: Trent, BEL near baton pass

The review period for the June rebalance of the BSE Sensex has ended, and changes are expected to be announced four weeks ahead of the June 20 effective date. According to Brian Freitas, an analyst at Periscope Analytics who publishes on Smartkarma, Trent and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are likely to be added, while IndusInd Bank and Nestlé India may be dropped from the 30-stock index. IndusInd also risks exclusion from the NSE Nifty 50 in September. Passive funds could buy shares worth ₹2,700 crore each in Trent and BEL, while