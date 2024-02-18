Sensex (    %)
                        
Street signs: FTSE boost for HDFC Bank, arbitrage gains in Bajaj, and more

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has set February 29 as the record date for its Rs 4,000 crore buyback

HDFC Bank
The country’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, could receive inflows of $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore) from passive funds tracking Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

‘Exclude China’ trend to fuel surge in India-bound flows

Increasingly, global investors are opting for emerging market (EM)-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that exclude China. According to a recent article in the Financial Times, net inflows into eight US-listed EM ETFs that exclude China surged threefold to $5.3 billion in 2023. Analysts predict that the ‘Exclude China’ trend will help drive more foreign passive flows into the domestic market, the second-largest in the EM basket after China. Additionally, the weighting gap between the two neighbouring countries in the Morgan Stanley Capital International global indices has significantly reduced over the past three

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

