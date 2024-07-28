Street Signs: High cost of trading, Akums Drugs GMP at 25%, and more

Eight-week winning streak: Nifty’s endurance race continues

Thanks to strong gains on Friday, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 Index managed to cap its eighth straight weekly advance — its longest weekly gaining streak since January 2018. During these eight weeks starting May 27, the blue-chip index has added 2,304 points, or 10.2 per cent. If the Nifty gains for one more week, it will mark the longest streak since March 2010. Although the market is in an extremely ‘overbought’ zone, making the possibility slim, it is not impossible. Experts suggest that the strong buy-the-dip pattern indicates that any