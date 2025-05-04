Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: India and US markets align, IPO engine revs in silence, more

Street Signs: India and US markets align, IPO engine revs in silence, more

US markets held steady from September to February

initial public offering, IPO
Premium

Ather Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) response suggests that primary markets remain subdued, yet companies are undeterred in their public listing ambitions.

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sync or swim: India and US markets dive into alignment
 
Historically, Indian and US markets have moved in tandem, but their trajectories have diverged since October. After peaking at 26,277 in September, the Nifty 50 fell 17 per cent to 21,744 by April 7. Meanwhile, US markets held steady from September to February. However, recent concerns about trade policies sparking a recession have led to declines in US markets over the past two months. As a result, six-month returns for the S&P 500 and Nifty 50 are now aligned, with both indices down roughly 7.5 per cent from their respective
Topics : Gift Nifty Ather Energy initial public offering IPO US markets Indian markets Nifty 50 Street Signs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon