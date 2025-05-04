Street Signs: India and US markets align, IPO engine revs in silence, more

Sync or swim: India and US markets dive into alignment

Historically, Indian and US markets have moved in tandem, but their trajectories have diverged since October. After peaking at 26,277 in September, the Nifty 50 fell 17 per cent to 21,744 by April 7. Meanwhile, US markets held steady from September to February. However, recent concerns about trade policies sparking a recession have led to declines in US markets over the past two months. As a result, six-month returns for the S&P 500 and Nifty 50 are now aligned, with both indices down roughly 7.5 per cent from their respective