Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Street Signs: Ireda and Adani Ports in focus, trading time capsule & more

The US, the world's largest equity market, will transition to the T+1 (trade plus one day) settlement cycle on Tuesday

bse sensex nifty stock market
Premium

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will also be in focus following its surprise entry into the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which will result in inflows of nearly Rs 2,000 crore into the counter

Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shooting stars: Ireda, JSW Infra, APSEZ rise in FTSE galaxy

Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies will be in the limelight on Monday following their addition to the FTSE World Index over the weekend. The three stocks could attract passive inflows between Rs 280 crore and Rs 470 crore, according to analysts. Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will also be in focus following its surprise entry into the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which will result in inflows of nearly Rs 2,000 crore into the counter. “It was widely expected
Topics : Street Signs stock market trading trading hours

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon