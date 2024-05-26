Street Signs: Ireda and Adani Ports in focus, trading time capsule & more

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will also be in focus following its surprise entry into the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which will result in inflows of nearly Rs 2,000 crore into the counter

Shooting stars: Ireda, JSW Infra, APSEZ rise in FTSE galaxy

Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies will be in the limelight on Monday following their addition to the FTSE World Index over the weekend. The three stocks could attract passive inflows between Rs 280 crore and Rs 470 crore, according to analysts. Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will also be in focus following its surprise entry into the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which will result in inflows of nearly Rs 2,000 crore into the counter. “It was widely expected