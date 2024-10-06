Street signs: Large floats stay afloat, NSE sets data pack rules, more

Catching the falling knife: Is now the time to invest?

From its peak of 26,277, the National Stock Exchange Nifty has fallen by 1,263 points, or 4.8 per cent. Such sharp corrections have historically presented good buying opportunities. Will this time be the same? Analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma, believes that if the Nifty closes in the negative this week, it will be a good time to go long on the Nifty index using futures. “The Nifty index is quite oversold and could reverse as soon as this coming week. Should the