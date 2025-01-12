Street signs: Laxmi Dental GMP at 37%, market mood rides the seesaw

Muni bonds: The sleeping giant ready to awaken?

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson has expressed optimism about municipal (muni) bonds, alongside other instruments like real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, this fundraising avenue has yet to have its day in the sun. According to data from the market regulator, nearly 11 muni corporations raised around Rs 2,684 crore until the last financial year (2023-24). However, sources indicate that six to seven new muni corporations are now considering this route to raise funds. Nearly half a dozen are expected to file for muni bonds by