Street Signs: Market mood swing, FPI additions double in FY25, and more

A pendulum of fear and hope as January winds down

Indian equity benchmarks closed last week with losses, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings and ongoing selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Both the Sensex and Nifty dropped by 1 per cent during the week. Markets faced challenges from rising oil prices, a weakening rupee, uncertainty around US policy, and rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts expect the weak trend to persist until the end of the month. The increase in crude oil prices has further dampened investor sentiment, and FPIs are likely to either hold back or