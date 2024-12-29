Street signs: MSE awakens, struggling Nifty, bourses draw the line

MSE awakens: Sleeping giant stirs in unlisted market

Although it is too early to predict the success of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) of India’s latest revival attempt, investor enthusiasm is already building. Shares of the country’s third-largest equity bourse have surged from Rs 2 to Rs 10 following the exchange’s announcement that it is raising Rs 238 crore in fresh capital by allotting shares to firms linked to top brokerages Groww and Zerodha. Platforms facilitating unlisted market trading report strong demand for MSE shares between Rs 10 and Rs 20, though sellers are scarce. Shares are being allotted through