Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty adrift in choppy waters, IFSCA nets ghost firms, more

Street Signs: Nifty adrift in choppy waters, IFSCA nets ghost firms, more

Nifty logs third straight weekly drop amid earnings jitters; IFSCA takes action against ghost firms in GIFT City; IPO pipeline swells ahead of July 31 deadline

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium

Even with its famously light-touch rules, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has had to clamp down on errant players

Puneet WadhwaKhushboo Tiwari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No wind in sails: Nifty adrift in choppy waters
 
The benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped 0.7 per cent to close at 24,968 last week, weighed down by a tepid start to the first-quarter results season. This marked the third straight weekly decline, pushing the 50-stock index just below its 20-day exponential moving average (25,250) — a sign of fading strength. “Lack of follow-through buying and persistent selling pressure is weighing on sentiment,” said Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technicals for wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He added that unless the Nifty reclaims 25,300, the near-term bias stays
Topics : Markets News Markets Nifty 50 stock exchange Street Signs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon