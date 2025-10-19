Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street Signs: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks, Muhurat trading moves clock

After decisively breaking through the 25,700 resistance mark, the uptrend appears set to continue, underpinned by renewed foreign inflows

Nifty surges past key resistance as FPIs return, Sebi eases investor access, and Muhurat trading shifts to an afternoon slot for the first time since 1957.

Khushboo Tiwari, Samie Modak, Mumbai
Oct 19 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Bull breaks chains: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks 
The equity market is entering the shortened trading week on a bullish note. On Friday (October 17), the benchmark Nifty 50 closed at 25,710 — its highest level in a year. After decisively breaking through the 25,700 resistance mark, the uptrend appears set to continue, underpinned by renewed foreign inflows. “The index now trades within a broader resistance band of 25,800-26,300, and a decisive close above this range could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 26,500-27,000, potentially reaching fresh 
lifetime highs in the coming week. On the downside, strong support lies around
