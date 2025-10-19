Street Signs: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks, Muhurat trading moves clock

Bull breaks chains: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks

The equity market is entering the shortened trading week on a bullish note. On Friday (October 17), the benchmark Nifty 50 closed at 25,710 — its highest level in a year. After decisively breaking through the 25,700 resistance mark, the uptrend appears set to continue, underpinned by renewed foreign inflows. “The index now trades within a broader resistance band of 25,800-26,300, and a decisive close above this range could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 26,500-27,000, potentially reaching fresh

lifetime highs in the coming week. On the downside, strong support lies around