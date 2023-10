FPIs sell-off continues; take out Rs 8,000 car from equities in October

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

NSE, BSE eye core mkts with new launches as MCX awaits trading platform

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

Robust Q2, demand trends to put out welcome mat for realty stocks

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

The markets experienced a see-saw movement last week, with the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty dropping by 202 points in the

Tug of war: 19,800 breakout or 19,300 support zone?

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com