Street signs: Nifty's sprint to glory, the IPO juggernaut rolls on, more

After a two-week slump, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has posted gains for two consecutive weeks, buoyed by positive global signals

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Nifty’s sprint to glory: Aiming to cross the 25,000 finish line

After a two-week slump, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has posted gains for two consecutive weeks, buoyed by positive global signals. On Friday, it closed at 24,823.15, up 1.2 per cent from the previous week’s close. This rally has been coupled with a significant drop in the India Vix, from 23 to 13.6, reflecting decreased market volatility — a favourable sign. Market participants are hopeful that the Nifty will soon reclaim the 25,000 mark, especially given the US Federal Reserve’s hints at a potential rate-cut

