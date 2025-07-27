Street Signs: Phantom trader returns, compliance burden on fund managers

The phantom trader returns to the floor

With the Securities and Exchange Board of India formally lifting its ban on Jane Street, there’s renewed curiosity around the trading strategies the high-frequency trading giant might now deploy. Market watchers are dissecting shifts in trading patterns before, during, and after the ban. One market post pointed out that Jane Street’s earlier trades often pushed option prices to settle near levels seen in the early hours of trade — a pattern that vanished during the ban and has now resurfaced. It’s still unclear whether Jane Street is fully back in action, but derivatives