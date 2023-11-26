Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Street signs: Power of retail money, Tata Tech awaits global index entry

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty have logged a fourth straight week of gains

Samie Modak
Samie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Retail investors flex financial muscle with Rs 1 trillion splash

It is often cited that retail investors have become a robust pillar for the domestic capital markets. This power was evident last week during their participation in the five initial public offerings (IPOs). Industry players stated that close to Rs 1 trillion of retail flows were channelled into the IPOs, with nearly 10 million unique investors participating. “It is a remarkable feat. It underscores the fact that there is a lot of retail money available if there is the right investment opportunity on the table,” said a banker. To put the number into context, net retail inflows into stocks stood at Rs 7,600 crore during the July–September quarter of 2023-24.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon