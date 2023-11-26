Street signs: Power of retail money, Tata Tech awaits global index entry

Retail investors flex financial muscle with Rs 1 trillion splash
It is often cited that retail investors have become a robust pillar for the domestic capital markets. This power was evident last week during their participation in the five initial public offerings (IPOs). Industry players stated that close to Rs 1 trillion of retail flows were channelled into the IPOs, with nearly 10 million unique investors participating. “It is a remarkable feat. It underscores the fact that there is a lot of retail money available if there is the right investment opportunity on the table,” said a banker. To put the number into context, net retail inflows into stocks stood at Rs 7,600 crore during the July–September quarter of 2023-24.