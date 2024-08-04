Business Standard
Street signs: Rs 12,000 crore IPO gauntlet, regulatory quake, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's proposed tightening of derivatives trading rules is expected to have a profound impact on stock exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposed tightening of derivatives trading rules is expected to have a profound impact on stock exchanges, with predicted declines in volumes, revenues, and profitability.

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This week is poised to be pivotal for the primary markets, with four initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up to raise a combined total of nearly Rs 12,000 crore. The issuers include Ola Electric (Rs 6,145 crore), FirstCry (Rs 4,194 crore), Ceigall India (Rs 1,253 crore), and Unicommerce eSolutions (Rs 277 crore). Market observers view these IPOs as a litmus test for investor appetite for loss-making and new-age companies. Moreover, this week will be crucial for SoftBank, a prominent backer of Indian startups, with stakes in Ola, FirstCry, and Unicommerce valued at nearly $1.5 billion. Grey market

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
