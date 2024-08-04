Street signs: Rs 12,000 crore IPO gauntlet, regulatory quake, and more

This week is poised to be pivotal for the primary markets, with four initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up to raise a combined total of nearly Rs 12,000 crore. The issuers include Ola Electric (Rs 6,145 crore), FirstCry (Rs 4,194 crore), Ceigall India (Rs 1,253 crore), and Unicommerce eSolutions (Rs 277 crore). Market observers view these IPOs as a litmus test for investor appetite for loss-making and new-age companies. Moreover, this week will be crucial for SoftBank, a prominent backer of Indian startups, with stakes in Ola, FirstCry, and Unicommerce valued at nearly $1.5 billion. Grey market