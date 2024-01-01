Street signs: SAT awaits presiding officer, Nifty showing signs of fatigue

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) is waiting for the appointment of a new judicial member as presiding officer (PO). Justice Tarun Agarwala, who was appointed to the SAT in December 2018, bid farewell last week. In August 2023, the Ministry of Finance invited applications for filling up the position of PO. During his tenure, Justice Agarwala delivered crucial orders on NSE colocation matters, Karvy Stockbroking, and several other corporations. However, several other appeals from big firms are pending before the tribunal. The SAT is a statutory body which hears and disposes of appeals against the

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

