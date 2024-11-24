Business Standard
Street signs: Sebi's tougher rules for MIIs, mkts settle into neutral gear

Although equity benchmarks ended their two-week losing streak last week, it was a turbulent period, exacerbated by escalating geopolitical tensions and the rout in Adani group stocks

Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Guarding the guardians: Sebi’s tougher playbook for MIIs
 
In a move to strengthen market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) — which include stock exchanges, clearing bodies, and depositories — the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has outlined measures to enhance accountability for public interest directors (PIDs) and key officials, such as compliance officers. Sebi mandates that PIDs of MIIs meet separately at least once every six months to discuss issues like conflicts of interest that may not align with market interests or to review corrective actions, particularly concerning governance and cybersecurity. Compliance officers are now required to submit quarterly reports
