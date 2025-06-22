Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty's new conquest, SME bankers under regulatory scalpel

Street Signs: Nifty's new conquest, SME bankers under regulatory scalpel

The Nifty 50 index broke new ground, closing "decisively" above the 25,000 mark for the first time since September 2024

Nifty 50, MARKET
premium

Amid growing scrutiny over merchant bankers’ lapses in small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings, the market regulator has introduced stricter guidelines to enhance risk assessment and transparency

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 25K wall falls:Nifty’s new conquest 
The Nifty 50 index broke new ground, closing “decisively” above the 25,000 mark for the first time since September 2024. Market observers interpret this as a bullish signal, potentially paving the way for the index to reach record highs. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, noted that Nifty’s breakout above 25,000 marks a positive short term trend. Immediate resistance is at 25,222, while support has shifted to 24,900. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, added that a firm close above 25,250 could boost upward momentum, targeting 25,500. Unless the
Topics : IPO Nifty 50 Street Signs The Smart Investor Markets SME
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon