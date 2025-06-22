Street Signs: Nifty's new conquest, SME bankers under regulatory scalpel

The 25K wall falls:Nifty’s new conquest

The Nifty 50 index broke new ground, closing “decisively” above the 25,000 mark for the first time since September 2024. Market observers interpret this as a bullish signal, potentially paving the way for the index to reach record highs. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, noted that Nifty’s breakout above 25,000 marks a positive short term trend. Immediate resistance is at 25,222, while support has shifted to 24,900. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, added that a firm close above 25,250 could boost upward momentum, targeting 25,500. Unless the