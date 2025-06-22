Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Turmoil for India as oil price rises amid Iran-Israel conflict

Statsguru: Turmoil for India as oil price rises amid Iran-Israel conflict

Any move by Iran to restrict shipping there could escalate prices further, intensifying pressure on energy-importing nations like India

Israel Iran conflict oil impact, Strait of Hormuz oil crisis, India crude oil imports 2025, Russia oil exports to India, India current account deficit 2025, global oil price surge, West Asia geopolitical risk, Indian economy oil dependence, oil shock
premium

Despite discounted supplies from Russia, Indian crude oil prices tend to move in close step with global rates. This implies India can offset oil shocks only to an extent | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has sent shockwaves across global oil markets. Iran's parliament  has approved closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital choke point through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas is transported. The move, if implemented, is set to escalate oil prices further, intensifying pressure on energy-importing nations like India.
   
Given that India imports close to 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, further instability in West Asia could hit its economy hard (Chart 1). 
   
To offset oil shocks, India has diversified its supplies,
Topics : Crude Oil Price Israel Iran Conflict Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon