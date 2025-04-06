Street signs: US panic meter explodes, FPIs and DIIs unite as sellers, more

The Volatility Index (Vix), often dubbed the fear gauge, is flashing very different signals in the US and India. On Friday, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Vix surged 15.29 points, or 51 per cent, to 45.31 — its highest level in five years — suggesting deep anxiety in the market. Meanwhile, India’s Vix remained subdued at 13.76. Traders typically view a reading above 30 as a warning of turbulent conditions, often seen around major events such as elections or credit scares. Despite the calm in India, analysts caution that it might not last. “The US Vix shows markets have