Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: US panic meter explodes, FPIs and DIIs unite as sellers, more

Street signs: US panic meter explodes, FPIs and DIIs unite as sellers, more

In an uncommon move, both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers on Friday, dragging the benchmark Nifty down 1.5%

share market, trading
Premium

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is stepping up efforts to build financial literacy and investor awareness.

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Volatility Index (Vix), often dubbed the fear gauge, is flashing very different signals in the US and India. On Friday, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Vix surged 15.29 points, or 51 per cent, to 45.31 — its highest level in five years — suggesting deep anxiety in the market. Meanwhile, India’s Vix remained subdued at 13.76. Traders typically view a reading above 30 as a warning of turbulent conditions, often seen around major events such as elections or credit scares. Despite the calm in India, analysts caution that it might not last. “The US Vix shows markets have
Topics : Street Signs FPIs DIIs Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon