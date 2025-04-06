Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs withdraw ₹10,355 cr from equities in 4 trading sessions on US tariffs

FPIs withdraw ₹10,355 cr from equities in 4 trading sessions on US tariffs

This shift in investor sentiment highlighted the volatility and evolving dynamics in global financial markets

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

In February, foreign portfolios (FPIs) pulled out ₹34,574 crore, while the outflow was higher at ₹78,027 crore in January. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors withdrew ₹10,355 crore from the country's equity markets in the last four trading sessions this month due to sweeping tariffs imposed by the US on most nations, including India.

The outflow occurred after a net investment of ₹30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28. This infusion helped reduce the overall outflow for March to ₹3,973 crore, according to data from the depositories. 

In February, foreign portfolios (FPIs) pulled out ₹34,574 crore, while the outflow was higher at ₹78,027 crore in January.

 

This shift in investor sentiment highlighted the volatility and evolving dynamics in global financial markets.

Going forward, market participants will closely track the long-term impact of the proposed tariffs, along with upcoming announcements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding its monetary policy stance amid expectations of a potential rate cut, said Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, FS Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India.

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

Foreign selling in Indian stocks continues unabated in first half of March

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 21,272 cr from equities in Feb; outflow nears Rs 1 trn

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs' selling continues; withdraw Rs 7,300 cr from equities in a week

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

Budget 2025: Some FPIs may dash for the exit before 12.5% tax lands

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

These developments will play a crucial role in shaping investment strategies for the upcoming cycle, he added.

According to the data, FPIs have pulled out ₹10,355 crore from Indian equities in the last four trading sessions (from April 1 to April 4).

With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached ₹1.27 trillion so far in 2025.

"The tariffs, which were much steeper than anticipated, raised concerns about their broader economic impact," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said.

He explained that the 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports, along with a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports and steep reciprocal tariffs on most countries (26 per cent on India) could lead to higher inflation in the US. There are also growing concerns that these measures might push the US economy towards stagflation.

This uncertainty triggered massive selling in the US markets, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq losing over 10 per cent in just two days.

"The potential for a full-blown trade war could have far-reaching consequences, affecting global trade and economic growth. However, the steep decline in the dollar index to 102 is seen as favourable for capital flows into emerging economies like India," Vijayakumar said.

Apart from equities, FPIs took out ₹556 crore from the debt general limit and withdrew ₹4,038 crore from the debt voluntary retention route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, Indian stock market

Tariffs, US inflation, RBI rate decision likely to guide market movement

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Trump reciprocal tariff wipes $6.6 trillion from US markets in two days

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Indian benchmarks join global selloff; Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%

Premiumpharma, medicine

Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

Chris Wood of Jefferies expects a waterfall decline in the US stock markets

Risk of a waterfall decline in the US stock market is rising: Chris Wood

Topics : foreign portfolio investments India FPI FPI investment FPI outflow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon