Street signs: Waaree's blaze of glory, timing is everything and more

Waaree’s blaze of glory: IPO demand lights up with 90%+ GMP

Retail and affluent investors — who missed Hyundai Motor India’s mega offering — are now focusing on the Rs 4,321 crore initial public offering (IPO) of solar panel maker Waaree Energies. The company’s shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of over 90 per cent, marking the highest for an IPO exceeding Rs 1,000 crore since Bajaj Housing Finance in September. Waaree’s IPO consists of a fresh fundraise of Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 721 crore. The stock is priced