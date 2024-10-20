Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Waaree's blaze of glory, timing is everything and more

Street signs: Waaree's blaze of glory, timing is everything and more

Waaree is India's largest manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, boasting the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 gigawatt

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Premium

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree’s blaze of glory: IPO demand lights up with 90%+ GMP

Retail and affluent investors — who missed Hyundai Motor India’s mega offering — are now focusing on the Rs 4,321 crore initial public offering (IPO) of solar panel maker Waaree Energies. The company’s shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of over 90 per cent, marking the highest for an IPO exceeding Rs 1,000 crore since Bajaj Housing Finance in September. Waaree’s IPO consists of a fresh fundraise of Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 721 crore. The stock is priced
Topics : Indian markets IPOs stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon