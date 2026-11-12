Strong demand, valuations positive for Tata Power despite margin pressures

Tata Power spent ₹10,000 crore on capex during H1 FY27, with about 60 per cent allocated to renewable energy (RE), and reiterated its FY27 capex guidance of ₹25,000 crore. Its new ingot and wafer plant has secured regulatory approvals, and commercial operations should start by the end of FY28.

A supplementary power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat for the Mundra ultra mega power plant (UMPP) has been submitted to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for approval, and discussions for power procurement from two other states are at advanced stages. Operational capacity increased to 17.4 gigawatts (GW), while module/cell production stood at 1,000 megawatts (MW)/906 MW, respectively. However, transmission infrastructure may need to catch up if all the renewable capacity is to be evacuated.

There is ongoing litigation in Singapore where Kleros Capital is attempting to attach shares in subsidiaries. These shares are pledged to a lender consortium. Management expects the Kleros enforcement process to take between three and six months and is confident of its position in a $650 million arbitration claim. No provision has been made in the balance sheet. The case stems from a 2013 Russian coal dispute with Kleros Capital, and Tata Power has appealed to the Singapore Court of Appeal, with a hearing scheduled for January 19, 2027. Meanwhile, Kleros moved to enforce a July 2025 arbitration award. On November 6, a court-appointed sheriff served attachment notices on Tata Power’s shares in two wholly owned Singapore subsidiaries — Tata Power International and Bhira Investments — though these shares are pledged to lenders who have gone to court to block the attachment.

Q2 FY27 revenue was ₹19,640 crore, with operating profit at ₹3,670 crore and margins down 240 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 18.7 per cent. Adjusted net profit was ₹1,280 crore, with a net exceptional gain of ₹120 crore. Revenue was up 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 3 per cent Q-o-Q, while operating profit was up 11 per cent Y-o-Y but down 9 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted net profit was up 40 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q. The net exceptional profit was due to a ₹300 crore gain on Tata Projects’ de-association, offset by some impairment provisions. Consolidated cash stood at ₹11,165 crore as of September 2026, including ₹1,400 crore in renewable energy companies.

Operational capacity rose to 17.4 GW in Q2 FY27 from 16.8 GW in Q1 FY27, mainly through solar and waste heat recovery systems (WHRS). Mixed capacity at various stages of construction is 9.8 GW. RE capacity installation in H1 FY27 was 765 MW — the FY27 guidance is for 2-2.5 GW of RE, with commissioning expected to pick up in H2 FY27. There has been a 3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in module production capacity and a 2 per cent decline in cell production. Capex was ₹4,476 crore in Q2 FY27 and ₹10,000 crore in H1. Guidance for the addition of 2.5 GW of RE capacity in FY27 seems a stiff target.

The Odisha discoms continued to improve operational efficiency, and aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses declined to 21 per cent. Management believes weak hydropower generation due to an erratic monsoon could boost thermal demand for baseload power. Power demand grew 10-11 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 FY27 due to agricultural and cooling demand. October demand growth was 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

The Renewable GenCo reported H1 FY27 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹2,231 crore on its 7.1 GW capacity, with FY27 Ebitda expected to more than double Y-o-Y. Renewable curtailment was at 11 per cent in Q2 FY27, up from 8.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, due to a lack of transmission infrastructure. Improvement is expected following the commissioning of evacuation lines in the next two to three months. The company has a 2,800 MW pumped storage project (PSP) portfolio. Distribution regulatory assets rose 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,310 crore.

Conventional generation Ebitda was up 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹351 crore. The coal JV is expected to register a steady ₹400 crore profit per quarter. Rooftop solar adoption is expanding, and management believes subsidy support will continue, though the format may change. Tata Power is looking at round-the-clock (RTC) power supply opportunities by bundling renewables with PSP for data centres and industry.