Strong growth, improving profitability bode well for Eternal's stock

While competition continues to intensify in quick commerce (QCom) with the entry of Amazon Now, incumbents Eternal (Blinkit), Swiggy (Instamart), and Zepto may still be better placed since they are already high-recall for users and have put their warehousing and delivery chains in place.

Blinkit, for example, has hit significant scale in terms of dark stores and consumer base. The company has superior unit economics leading to better EBITDA margins. Eternal also has ₹18,860 crore of cash to push marketing and dark store rollout.

The Eternal Food Delivery business (EFD) is also seeing improving profitability in the duopoly FD market.