Strong growth metrics gives food aggregator Zomato an edge over Swiggy

The latest update on unlisted Swiggy by its largest investor, Prosus, indicates that Zomato is growing faster.

Prosus estimates that Swiggy’s overall gross order value (GOV) of food delivery and quick-commerce grew by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which was way behind listed Zomato’s growth of 36 per cent during the same period.

Swiggy’s overall revenue growth of 24 per cent YoY was also lower than Zomato’s adjusted revenue growth of 55.9 per cent YoY.

Swiggy’s trading losses reduced to $158 million during FY24 while Zomato reported positive operating profit of around $5 million during FY24. Swiggy had 387,000 active