Red-hot growth projections point to cooler outlook for Voltas stock

Voltas saw strong growth in both UCP (Unitary Cooling product) and EMPS (electro mechanical projects) segments. It reported a profit in EMPS versus expectations of loss

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Voltas delivered excellent results in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), which may have been partially driven by seasonal factors. Other refrigeration plays like Blue Star also did well. Apart from seasonal demand, there was growth from projects which indicates more general revival.

Voltas saw strong growth in both UCP (Unitary Cooling product) and EMPS (electro mechanical projects) segments. It reported a profit in EMPS versus expectations of loss.

Revenue stood at Rs 4,920 crore well above consensus. The Ebitda was Rs 420 crore again beating Street estimates. The Ebitda margin was up 310 basis point (bp) year-on-year

