Strong growth seen for Divi's Laboratories, but upside capped by valuations

The stock of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Divi’s Laboratories was among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index on Monday. It rose 4.81 per cent as fourth-quarter revenues beat estimates across key segments, while margins hit multi-quarter highs.

The management has guided for double-digit growth for 2025–26 (FY26), which, coupled with stronger momentum from China+1 and the commercialisation of the blood sugar control drug glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), will act as key triggers. Brokerages, however, believe upsides are limited as valuations have turned expensive.

Divi’s posted a 12 per cent growth in revenues over the year-ago quarter. Although