Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Strong order inflow, execution positive for Larsen & Toubro stocks

Strong order inflow, execution positive for Larsen & Toubro stocks

The company is well-placed in 4-5 large domestic orders and has visibility of Rs 50,000 crore in inflows for Q4FY25

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
Premium

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has beaten consensus on engineering and construction or E&C order inflow (up 64 per cent Y-o-Y) and execution (up 20 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q3FY25. Core E&C margin was flat Y-o-Y at 7.6 per cent. L&T has raised its guidance for order inflow and revenue growth. Strong inflows of Rs 98,700 crore and an order prospect pipeline at Rs 5.5 trillion have enhanced revenue visibility. However, there’s likely to be margin compression.
 
L&T reported consolidated revenue of Rs 64,700 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit was at Rs 6,300 crore, up 9 per cent
Topics : L&T stock market trading Larsen & Toubro

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon