Strong Q2 performance, growth outlook drive gains for Info Edge stock

In its pre-quarter update, Info Edge had already disclosed a 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in standalone billings, highest in the last 6 quarters

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

The stock of online classified major Info Edge (India) was up over 6 per cent on Friday on expectations of demand improvement for Indian IT companies. Strong revenue growth prospects for each of its online verticals - including recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education, and upside from its holdings in companies such as Zomato - had prompted Goldman Sachs to upgrade the stock.
 
Info Edge’s standalone revenue grew 10.6 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25, beating consensus. 99acres (+16.9 per cent Y-o-Y) and Jeevansathi (+33 per cent Y-o-Y) were drivers of growth while recruitment grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
