Strong Q4 momentum likely to continue for Indian Hotels Company in FY26

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) posted strong numbers in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25, driven by 14 per cent growth in average room rates (ARRs).

The Tata group hotel major reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,420 crore (up 27 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y, and down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹860 crore (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y, down 11 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4FY25.

The quarter saw 13 per cent Y-o-Y like-for-like revenue growth with 16 per cent Y-o-Y revenue per available room (RevPAR) improvement.

