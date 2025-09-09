Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holds

In Q1FY26, concerns about the pharmaceutical industry revolved around jitters over the US market, although India business growth of the major players was steady at 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by price hikes and better volumes. The dip in the US was on account of pricing pressure in gRevlimid and fears about future tariff imposts. Companies, however, remain confident they can pass on cost escalation in case of US tariffs on generics.

Among the top corporates, Sun Pharma grew the fastest in August 2025 with 13.7 per cent YoY growth in the domestic market. The company has been consistently