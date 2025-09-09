Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holds

Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holds

Analysts say Sun Pharma's stock concerns are overdone, with strong domestic growth, broad-based chronic portfolio gains and resilient Q1FY26 earnings offsetting US market worries

Sun Pharma
premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Q1FY26, concerns about the pharmaceutical industry revolved around jitters over the US market, although India business growth of the major players was steady at 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by price hikes and better volumes. The dip in the US was on account of pricing pressure in gRevlimid and fears about future tariff imposts. Companies, however, remain confident they can pass on cost escalation in case of US tariffs on generics.
 
Among the top corporates, Sun Pharma grew the fastest in August 2025 with 13.7 per cent YoY growth in the domestic market. The company has been consistently
Topics : Sun Pharma Pharma industry Ranbaxy The Compass stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon