Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

India’s largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun), gained 2.7 per cent on Tuesday and was the highest gainer among Sensex stocks. The gains followed the company’s settlement and licence agreement with Incyte Corporation regarding litigation over its hair-loss drug, Leqselvi (Deuruxolitinib). Sun has now launched the specialty product in the US market.

The settlement grants Sun a limited, non-exclusive licence to US patents covering the drug for non-oncology indications. This includes alopecia areata, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.

While financial terms have not been disclosed, Sun will make an upfront payment and ongoing royalties to Incyte in