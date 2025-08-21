Plastic pipe makers to gain from anti-dumping duty, demand revival

After five quarters of subdued performance, brokerages expect the plastic pipe majors to register a recovery in the second half of FY26. In addition to improving demand, stable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and expectations of an anti-dumping duty are likely to benefit domestic manufacturers. Even though Q1 FY26 was weak, brokerages believe that the outlook for the sector is improving.

Another possible trigger could come if the goods and services tax (GST), currently at 18 per cent for the pipes and fittings sector, is reduced.

These expectations drove a rally in stock prices, with Prince Pipes and Fittings gaining the