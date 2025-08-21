Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Plastic pipe makers to gain from anti-dumping duty, demand revival

Plastic pipe makers to gain from anti-dumping duty, demand revival

Brokerages expect PVC pipe majors like Supreme Industries and Astral to benefit from stable resin prices, demand revival, and likely anti-dumping duty on imports

PVC pipes
premium

Most companies anticipate demand improvement aided by stronger government infrastructure initiatives and momentum in the housing sector. | File Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After five quarters of subdued performance, brokerages expect the plastic pipe majors to register a recovery in the second half of FY26. In addition to improving demand, stable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and expectations of an anti-dumping duty are likely to benefit domestic manufacturers. Even though Q1 FY26 was weak, brokerages believe that the outlook for the sector is improving.
 
Another possible trigger could come if the goods and services tax (GST), currently at 18 per cent for the pipes and fittings sector, is reduced.
 
These expectations drove a rally in stock prices, with Prince Pipes and Fittings gaining the
Topics : PVC pipe Finolex Industries Astral Poly Technik Prince Pipes And Fittings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon