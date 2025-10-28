Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Growth revival in H2 key for Supreme Industries after weak Q2 show

Growth revival in H2 key for Supreme Industries after weak Q2 show

Margins fell 160 bps in Q2 FY26 amid soft realisations, but analysts expect demand recovery in housing and agriculture to lift Supreme Industries' H2 performance

The stock of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries
Despite the weak quarter, Supreme Industries has retained its FY26 guidance of 15–17 per cent volume growth for the plastic piping business and 12–14 per cent growth across all segments. | Representative Picture

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A weak operating performance in the September quarter and a muted near-term outlook led to a 4 per cent fall in the stock price of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker, Supreme Industries. The stock was the biggest loser on the BSE 200 in trade. It is down about 10 per cent over the past year and has underperformed the Sensex and the Nifty during this period.
 
For Q2 FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven largely by a 12 per cent increase in volumes. However, realisations declined 5 per cent due to falling polymer
